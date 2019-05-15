Expect delays on way to coast this summer

Motorists heading to the coast this summer may want to make a note of some road improvements taking place at Wragby.

Road reconstruction works to Wragby Road East, followed by improvements to the west end of Wragby Road, will start on Monday, July 1.

The whole project is expected to last for eight weeks, subject to suitable weather conditions.

The works will be carried out in two phases, with works to A158 Wragby Road East (between Wragby Road roundabout and Lodge Lane) taking place for three weeks from Monday, July 1.

This will be followed by five weeks of work at the west end of Wragby Road (between Ruskin Avenue and Lindum Sports Ground).

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “Several sections of Wragby Road, specifically east of the roundabout and west of the Ruskin Avenue junction, are nearing the end of their serviceable life.

“As a result, we’ll be carrying out eight weeks of improvement works that will see the carriageway in these areas rebuilt.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including using temporary two-way traffic signals instead of closures whenever possible and maintaining local access.

“These works follow on from last year’s improvements to Wragby Road, Wolsey Way and Bunkers Hill, which included road resurfacing, along with drainage and junction improvements.

“Once complete, not only will this scheme will help keep the area’s road network up and running, but they’ll also mean smoother and safer journeys for everyone traveling along Wragby Road.”

l We’ll bring more updates on diversions closer to the time.