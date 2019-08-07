‘Cracking’ donation from egg firm helps to tackle speeding motorists in village

There was much ‘egg-citement’ in Orby when a local egg firm bought the village a new flashing speed sign.

Alford-based company LJ Fairburn ‘shelled’ out the £2,500 to buy the interractive ‘check your speed’ sign in a bid to help address speeding through the village and improve road safety.

The money was donated to the parish council which then applied for the sign. It has now been erected and displays the speeds of passing vehicles, encouraging those breaking the limit to slow down.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “It’s great to see a business supporting their local community in this way. Interactive speed signs are a useful way to alert motorists to their speed and remind them to stick to the limit.

“Hopefully, Fairburn’s example will encourage other county businesses to look at what they can do for their local area.”

Coun Colin Davie, chairman of the parish council, said: “On behalf of the local community, I’d like to thank Fairburn’s for their generous donation. I’m confident the new speed sign will prove of great benefit to the village and make our local roads safer for everyone.”

Daniel Fairburn said: “Our family has been a part of this incredible local community for generations. Raising our children here and running a business here is a pleasure and we feel very proud to be able to give a little back to an area that has given us so much. We hope the new speed camera makes Orby an even safer place to live, work and visit.”