Tower Cinema in Skegness is set for a £50,000 refurbishment.

Tower Cinema in Skegness is to close later this month to allow a £50,000 refurbishment project to take place.

The cinema, in Lumley Road, will shut for four days from Monday, May 21, while the works are carried out - which include the installation of a £30,000 sound system.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-180514-104233001

There will also be refurbished seating and a new colour scheme throughout.

General manager Phil Ellis said the investment would ‘create a better customer experience’ for filmgoers - with the new ‘top of the range sound system’ greatly improving the sound quality.

He added there would also be a new product range available at the ‘Choc Box’ snack area.

The two-screen cinema, based on the first floor of the building, boasts 302 seats - and a history dating back almost 100 years.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-180905-155816001

Cinema supervisor Martin Lacey said: “This is the biggest refurbishment at the cinema for many years and will create a whole new look and experience.

“The last significant investment was when we had the digital projectors installed around eight years ago.”

He added: “Our current sound system is an old Dolby system which is around 20 years old - so the new sound system will make a big difference.”

The cinema will re-open with its new look onFriday, May 25 - just in time for the screening of the new Star Wars film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

ALMOST 100 YEARS OF TOWER CINEMA

l Tower Cinema was first built almost 100 years ago in 1920 - opening to the public in 1921.

l It was initially built as a theatre but is said to have never been used as one.

l It was bombed during the Second World War on January 18, 1941, during a children’s matinee. Luckily no-one was killed.

l It was rebuilt and re-opened in the early 1950s.

l It last underwent a complete refurbishment in the 1980s.

l The last significant investment at the cinema was eight years ago when digital projectors were installed.

l The cinema and downstairs arcade have passed through many hands over the decades - but is now owned by Teenspirit Ltd.

For a full list of film screenings at Tower Cinema visit www.towercinema.co.uk.