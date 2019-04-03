Tough questions for hospitals trust at Skegness Town Council meeting

Concerns about hospital services are to be addressed at a meeting of Skegness Town Council.

A representative of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) will be at the meeting in the Town Hall on North Parade tonight (Wednesday) to answer councillors’ questions.

Only pre-approved questions will be permitted due to purdah.

The meeting will start with a public meeting at 7pm. when residents can discuss issues about the town.

This will be followed by the full council meeting.

The council will also consider a grant request made by the Skegness Amateur Swim Club for £1,000.