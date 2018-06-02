Tots try their hand at ‘fire fighting’ during crew’s visit to nursery

Youngsters at Forest Tots nursery in Skegness were delighted when local firefighters paid them a visit last week.

The children and staff were given demonstrations and learnt all about the fire engine and their protective clothing. Some tots even got to have a go with the hose.

One of the tots has a go handling the fire hose. Image supplied.

Tracy Sherwood, who runs Forest Tots, said: “Skegness Fire Station have been supporters of our Lottery-funded family project since it began - helping to plant the trees around our tree-house. We were very excited to have them come back to visit.

“One little boy commented that sitting in the fire engine was even better than Daddy’s tractor. Our families have been sharing their reflections on the much loved Forest Tots group, saying how special the outdoor setting of the ECO centre is - and how the Forest Tots group is like a family.”

She added: “Next month we are visiting Skegness Lifeboat Station and having Skegness Neighbourhood Police Team come by the centre.”

For more information about the Forest Tots group contact Tracy on 07544 177737.