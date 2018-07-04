Top effort from the Skegness Rotary club for good causes

This week the Standard shines a spotlight on the work of Skegness Rotary Club which has collected over £40,000 in the last year alone.
From the local lifeboat and community larder - to their ongoing project of supplying defibrillators in Skegness - Rotarians are doing their to improve the communities of Skegness and surrounding areas.
They have even been out physically picking up litter for a beach clean in Skegness.
The money (listed below) was collected during Rotary’s year, which runs from July 2017 to June 30, 2018. Rotary’s community and vocational committee held various events throughout the period to raise the cash, such as the Santa fun run, a swimathon and ‘big breakfast’ events.
Skegness Rotary Club’s Andrew Downing, chairman of the community and vocational committee, said: “We also do community work such as ‘beach cleans’ ‘blood pressure awareness’ events and keeping the hospital gardens tidy.”
The club, which meets weekly at The Royal Hotel, Skegness, on Tuesdays at 6pm, is looking for new members.
Lincs Air Ambulance - £2,161
St Barnabas - £500
Keith’s Rescue Dogs - £500
Hope For Tomorrow - £500
Skegness Day Centre - £500
RNLI Skegness - £500
Skegness Silver Band - £500
The Ryan Smith Foundation - £250
LIVES - £1,000
Parish Nurses (Wainfleet) - £750
Skegness Alzheimer’s Group - £500
Cancer Research - £1,000
Community Larder Skegness - £500
Defibrillators for Skegness - £31,000 (on going).