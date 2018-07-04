Top effort from the Skegness Rotary club for good causes

This week the Standard shines a spotlight on the work of Skegness Rotary Club which has collected over £40,000 in the last year alone.

From the local lifeboat and community larder - to their ongoing project of supplying defibrillators in Skegness - Rotarians are doing their to improve the communities of Skegness and surrounding areas.

Rotary Club members joined members of County Care for a beach clean.

They have even been out physically picking up litter for a beach clean in Skegness.

The money (listed below) was collected during Rotary’s year, which runs from July 2017 to June 30, 2018. Rotary’s community and vocational committee held various events throughout the period to raise the cash, such as the Santa fun run, a swimathon and ‘big breakfast’ events.

Skegness Rotary Club’s Andrew Downing, chairman of the community and vocational committee, said: “We also do community work such as ‘beach cleans’ ‘blood pressure awareness’ events and keeping the hospital gardens tidy.”

The club, which meets weekly at The Royal Hotel, Skegness, on Tuesdays at 6pm, is looking for new members.

Rotary president Andrew Quickfall presents a cheque to Mandy Hayes, of Skegness Day Centre

Lincs Air Ambulance - £2,161

St Barnabas - £500

Keith’s Rescue Dogs - £500

Hope For Tomorrow - £500

Andrew presents a donation to Keith's Rescue Dogs' founder Keith Smith.

Skegness Day Centre - £500

RNLI Skegness - £500

Skegness Silver Band - £500

The Ryan Smith Foundation - £250

The Skegness Rotary President hands over �250 to Mark Smith, founder of the Ryan Smith Foundation.

LIVES - £1,000

Parish Nurses (Wainfleet) - £750

Skegness Alzheimer’s Group - £500

Cancer Research - £1,000

Community Larder Skegness - £500

Defibrillators for Skegness - £31,000 (on going).

�500 was presented to Skegness Silver Band. Accepting the cheque is Norman Prime, from the band.