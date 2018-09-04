Top army cadet from Skegness excells at camp

A Skegness Army Cadet has excelled at his first camp away from base.

Will Read spent two weeks based in Altcar, near Liverpool.

He was one of over 200 cadets, aged 13 to 18, who enjoyed a very varied training programme, which included a day of water sports at Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre.

“This was my first annual camp so I wasn’t sure what to expect, but any apprehension soon disappeared,” he says.

“I was selected for the 3 Company fieldcraft team and was thrilled to achieve a winning 95/100 points.

“I felt so happy that the hard work had paid off. I couldn’t have done it without my close support from those in my detachment who were there by my side 24/7,” he adds.

Will has discovered that the cadet syllabus is very wide-ranging and includes fieldcraft, expeditions, sport, first aid, skill at arms and much more. Annual Camp provides a great opportunity for cadets to progress through this syllabus.

All cadets experience time away from their main base to spend at least one night camping in tents. For many, this is the highlight of their time away.

With lots of cadets reaching the maximum 4 star level at Altcar, Colonel Jeremy Field, Commandant of Lincolnshire ACF, was delighted with how Annual Camp went.

He says: “The camp tempo was measured and I believe that we experienced a really happy, safe, enthusiastic and enjoyable camp.

“Overall, almost 40% of the cadets who attended attained their next star level and all grew in confidence.

“Once again, Lincolnshire ACF set a high standard and delivered a great Cadet Experience. As Commandant, it is a great privilege and honour to lead such a fantastic county.”