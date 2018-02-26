‘To be conned and burgled in your own home is a horrible ordeal’: Police plea after two incidents in Skegness

A Skegness police sergeant has made a special plea for assistance after two incidents where ‘good natured’ residents were conned out of their belongings by a woman claiming to need help.

The incidents have taken place in the resort over the past few days.

Incident 212 took place on Saturday and was reported just after 2pm.

A woman called at a home on Philip Grove in Skegness claiming to be ill and asking for a drink of water. She then stole a small sum of cash and left the property.

She is described as white, slim build and around 5ft 2ins tall, believed to be aged in her late 30s, had tied back dark hair and was wearing a black jacket and a patterned shirt.

Incident 270 of February 22 relates to a burglary on Cheshire Grove, Skegness. A woman is reported to have conned her way into the home at around 9.30pm on February 21, taking the opportunity to steal jewellery.

Officers investigating are working to establish if the reports relate to the same woman.

Sgt Kate Odlin said: “To be conned and burgled in your own home is a horrible ordeal for anyone to go through.

“In these cases the offender has played on the good nature of these men who have sought to help her in what she has claimed to a time of need.

“She has then callously taken the opportunity to steal from them.

“We are urging anyone with information as to her identity to call 101.”