‘Tis the season of goodwill at QEGS Alford

Santa and his elves arrived early at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford, in order to support the local community by visiting a local primary school and delivering Christmas hampers.

The kind-hearted teenagers donned their Santa and elf costumes to visit Alford Primary School on Tuesday November 28, and on December 7 they will visit Alford Day Centre to deliver hampers made by students to the pensioners who pupils visit every week.

Christmas festivities will continue right up until to the end of term, including a festive Carol Concert on December 12.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the school’s chosen charity, YoungMinds.