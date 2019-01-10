Thrilling new ride heading for Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells has announced an exciting new ride arriving for the start of the 2019 season.

One of the park’s popular rollercoasters, Fantasy Mouse, is being refurbished into the world’s only indoor themed ride of its kind – Ice Mountain.

Ice Mountain features a journey through the Arctic Circle with polar bears, penguins and an illuminated cavern. ANL-191001-153027001

Fantasy Mouse has been entertaining visitors since 2000 but is set to provide guests with a brand new experience - a journey through the Arctic Circle with polar bears, penguins and an illuminated cavern.

The new ride is the first announcement by Fantasy Island Holdings Ltd for 2019, which will be the third season since the company was purchased by the Mellors Group in 2016.

Since then millions of pounds have been spent on improving the site, market and attractions. Paige Harris, head of marketing, said: “There’s always something thrilling in the pipeline at Fantasy Island, whether it be a brand new park attraction or an array of exciting site developments.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors back on Saturday, March 23, and showcasing our latest improvements.”

*Fantasy Island are now recruiting. See next week’s Skegness Standard for full details.