Police have confirmed that there were no injuries following a three vehicle collision on the A16 earlier today (Thursday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.50am today (May 23) to the A16 at Driby Top, near Alford.

“This was a three-vehicle collision involving three cars.

“The road was blocked for a time while one of the vehicles was moved to the side of the road.

“No one was injured.”