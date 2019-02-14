Three seriously injured in Stickney collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after three people were seriously injured in a collision at Stickney.

Emergency services were called to Midville Road last evening (Wednesday) about 7.20pm, where a blue VW van had been in collision with a black BMW convertible.

The three people who were seriously injured were taken to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston for treatment.

The road was closed for some hours whilst the investigation took place and the debris was cleared.

Anyone who was in the area and saw either vehicle before the collision or saw the collision itself is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 388/13. Further details will be released later.