Three rescued from fire at block of flats in Skegness

Firefighters have rescued three people from a fire at a block of flats in Skegness.

Lincolnshire First and Rescue was alerted at 1.13am this morning and four crews from Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Wainfleet were scrambled to Drummond Road, which was closed by the emergency services.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, the fire was on the landing area of the block of flats. The three people rescued suffered smoke inhalation and were given oxygen.

Some residents took to Facebook to ask why “loads of police” were in Drummond Road.

Stacey Jones posted: “Something going off down Drummond road - two fire engines loads of police and ambulance.”

Chris Woods replied: “There’s a house on fire near the Royal (Hotel).”