Three locomotives join attraction’s fleet

Three more locomotives have joined the fleet of the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway (LCLR) at the Skegness Water Leisure Park.

It comes as the rail attraction celebrates 10 years since re-opening in Walls Lane, Ingoldmells, following the closure of the original site at Humberston, near Grimsby, in 1985.

Each of the new arrivals will need some degree of work before they can operate.

They are all Simplex locomotives, built by the Bedford-based firm Motor Rail Ltd on a design used for the British Army’s light railways.

One dates from 1942 and is thought to have been used at peat extraction works near Carlisle and at Penicuik, in Midlothian, Scotland; it is named T3. Another is thought to date from 1944 and was used by the firm Carlisle Horticulture. The third was built in 1947 and was used to move wagons of clay and other goods around the former Skegness Brickworks.

LCLR’s John Chappell said: “Locomotives suitable for our railway seldom become available, so we consider ourselves fortunate to be able to give a home to three more, especially as two of those have been acquired through the generosity of individual supporters who already give generously of their time, skills and resources to develop the railway and keep the trains running.”

The 2019 season will start with a free service for the annual Caravan Show at the Skegness Water Leisure Park on Saturday, June 15.