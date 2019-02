Fire crews from Horncastle, Alford and Louth attended a house fire in Sausthorpe near Spilsby on Sunday.

An unattended chip pan was said to have caused the blaze at the address on Hagworthingham Road.

The fire caused damage to two kitchen units, an electric cooker, a chip pan and its contents.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

No one was reported to have been injured in the incident.