Thousands share mum’s plea after losing silver heart containing son’s ashes at Butlins in Skegness

A devastated mum has made a heartfelt plea for help to find a silver heart locket containing the ashes of her son who recently died.

Sussie Cameron posted on social media that the locket which was on her bracelet went missing on Boxing Day while staying at Butlins in Skegness.

The locket that was lost at Butlins in Skegness ANL-171229-090628001

Since making the plea on Facebook, it has been shared more than 47,987 times across the country and as far away as south Australia.

The words that inspired so many people to want to help were: “LOST SKEGNESS BUTLINS on Boxing Day afternoon.

“I’ve set this post as public and hoping for everyone to share it far and wide in hope that the right person may see it as I’m totally gutted, so please SHARE!!!

“Within this very small silver heart is my son’s ashes and he hasn’t been passed that long so I’ve not had chance to have the heart engraved yet so it’s plain.

“It unscrews and the ash is inside. Please any jewellery shops, if anyone tries to sell you it please can you get in touch.

“Please if you have it I’m begging you to return it to me as I’m gutted. Somehow it came off my bracelet.”

If you can help, message Sussie Cameron on her Facebook page.