Thousands raised in Skegness for Guide Dogs

Guide Dogs for The Blind in Skegness has been boosted by a donation of £4,600 from Morrisons supermarket.

The money was raised over two years at the store in collection boxes and from bucket collections.

Members of the charity went along to Morrisons to receive a cheque.

John Wade, of the Skegness branch of Guide Dogs for the Blind, said: “The amount raised over the past two years is brilliant.

“Morrisons are so supportive and we are extremely grateful. This money makes a real difference to people who are visually impaired.

“Some brought along their dogs to the presentation to show this.”

Mr Wade (left) is pictured with store manager Ashley Gowland and Guide Dogs volunteers.