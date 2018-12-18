This unusual weather phenomenon will dump torrential rain on Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire is set to get a soaking later today due to a not often seen weather phenomenon.

Later today a ‘squall line’ is set to pass over the county bringing an intense burst of torrential rain and strong winds.

An intense band of rain is sweeping across the country today

A squall line is a thin band of intense rainfall and high winds which sometimes forms ahead of a cold front.

The phenomenon can sometimes lead to frequent lightning, tornadoes and waterspouts. It is also known as a quasi-linear convective system. T

The line of bad weather is running down the length of the country and is moving from west to east.

A squall line hasn’t passed over Lincolnshire for nearly a year according to Met Office officials

The Met Office is forecasting an 80% chance of heavy rain from 5pm today, Tuesday December 18, increasing to a 90% chance at 6pm and a 95% chance between 7-8pm.

The rain is expected to pass over between 10 and 11pm leaving a cloudy night with temperatures of 7c.