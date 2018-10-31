Theft of £50 worth of meat products from M&S in Skegness

Police are seeking help to identify a woman they believe may be able to help with an investigation following the theft of £50 worth of meat products from the M&S store in Skegness.

On Thursday, October 25, a woman, described as wearing a white top with black stripes and blue jeans, black coat and holding a brown M&S carrier bag, entered the M&S store on Burgh Road, before taking £50 worth of M&S meat products.

If you recognise the woman in the picture, or have any information that may help, please contact us on one of the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting Incident 204 of 25 October.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, also quoting Incident 204 of 25 October.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.