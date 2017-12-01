Tenth annual Santa Fun Run set to boost good causes

The 10th annual Santa Fun Run is set to take place in Skegness with participant numbers expected to increase tenfold since the first event in 2007.

A sea of red figures will descend on the seafront on Sunday, December 10, as an anticipated 500 people dressed as Santa take part in the run.

Andrew Downing, from the Rotary Club of Skegness, which organises the annual event, said: “The Rotary Club of Skegness is very proud that after 10 years the Santa Fun Run has gone from strength to strength since its humble beginnings. It has now become a real community event that all of the family can become involved in from competitive runners, to walkers with their dogs and children in pushchairs.

“In the first year there were around 50 entrants but this year we are hoping for up to 500 entrants.

“Although it is a fun run, many entrants do walk the course and some also take the opportunity to walk their dogs, so it is an event for all of the family.

“The Mayor of Skegness will start the event and we also have ‘Fresh Fitness’ staff on hand to do a warm-up prior to the race. The Jolly Fisherman has also said he will be there but he won’t be running!”

He added: “Last year over £3,500 was raised for local charities - and this year we hope to raise even more.”

The event starts at 10.30am, entrants can enter online or by post, and there will be limited availability for entry on the day. Entry is £10 which includes a Santa suit and a medal for those that complete the course.Members are encouraged to get friends and family to sponsor the event.

Local good causes set to benenfit from the event include The Community Larder, Skegness Day Centre, Girls Friendly Society, Keiths Rescue Dogs, St Barnabas Skegness, Hope for Tomorrow Skegness, Skegness Lifeboat Station and The Air Ambulance.

Details on 01754 760137.