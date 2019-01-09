Tenacious ten’s memorial ride for good cause

A group of 10 are set to take on an epic bike ride in aid of the fight against cancer in memory of a Skegness woman.

The fundraisers will be cycling coast to coast in May in support of Cancer Research UK.

The effort is being made in tribute to friend Bev Damms, of Skegness, who lost a short battle with cancer in March last year, aged 58.

Inspiration for the fundraiser came from Bev’s interest in sport, with her enjoying hockey, squash, and badminton.

Group member Mandy Baron said: “As Bev loved a challenge and was very competitive on the game field we decided to train to complete the Coast to Coast Cycle Challenge this May 2019.

“We will be cycling 140 miles over three days through some of the most dramatic and challenging scenery England has to offer.”

The group are a mix of friends from Bev’s former school – Skegness Grammar – and others her knew her locally.

They are all in their 50s and 60s.

The Bike4Bev fundraiser has already raised more than £1,000.

More funds will be added to the total at a music night at The Crown Hotel, in Skegness, this Saturday, January 12, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 each and are available from venue.

There will be live entertainment from Hill 65, The Blighty Belles. and Taff Lloyd.

The event will also include a buffet, a raffle, and an auction (with such prizes as a meet and greet with Peter Andre, tickets for the Ceremony of the Keys at the Tower of London, and tickets to see a semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent).

Anyone wanting to back the effort, can also donate via two pages at www.justgiving.com – search for Bike4Bev.