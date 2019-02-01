Ten neighbours in Skegness in the money after lottery win

Ten lucky neighbours in Skegness are feeling anything but frosty after scooping £1,000 each in the postcode lottery.

The Church Road North residents came into the money when PE25 2QQ came up trumps and was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (Friday).

Sending her congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I don’t think there’s any better way to kickstart the weekend than landing a lovely lottery windfall, so well done to all our in players in Skegness who have picked up a prize today.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £382 million to date for 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Many good causes local to the winners have benefitted from the money raised, and the next opportunity to apply for funding will be on the 6th of February.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.