Teens risked lives as storms battered Skegness

Teenagers risked their lives dodging waves in Skegness as gale force winds and high spring tides battered the coast again.

The dangerous actions were witnessed by flood warden Coun Malcolm Gabbitas as the resort received yet another battering - this time from the mini ‘Beast from the East’.

A combination of high spring tides and gale force winds reaching up to 40mph moved tonnes of sand on the beach and threatened defences.

Coun Gabbitas said he was alerted by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes on Sunday afternoon.

Coun Gabbitas said: “I went down to the floodgate at the Lifeboat Station to have a look when I was told the sea was coming up over the beach.

“It got as far as the flagpoles and there were teenagers dodging waves near Princess Parade - I had to tell them to stop because if a wave had got them, they’d have been gone.”

According to Coun Gabbitas, the last time the coast was battered like this at the beginning of the month it cost £10,000 to clear the sand from walkways and roads and East Lindsey District Council was facing a similar bill this time.

“The beach is in a terrible mess at Northshore and the sand is down to shingle,” said Coun Gabbitas.

“East Lindsey has a mammoth task ahead to get the coast ready in time for Easter.

“They did well to clear up after the last storms and are doing a good job.

“But this is why we need the Environment Agency to stop wasting millions replenishing sand as part of the defences but build groynes to take the power out of the waves – the defences have had two batterings now, and they could go with another.”

The Environment Agency is currently consulting with the public on the six options being considered to protect the 20,000 homes along the coast from Saltfleet to Gibraltar Point and results of this are as yet to be announced.