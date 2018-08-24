Teenagers damage lock to steal bicycle in Skegness

Police are appealing for help to catch three teenagers who were spotted stealing a bicycle in Skegness.

The incident took place on Monday, August 13. It was reported that three male teenagers approached the bicycle on Wainfleet Road, Skegness, where it was padlocked to railings near to the bus stop and the Job Centre. The teenagers damaged the lock in an attempt to take the bike.

Descriptions have been given of two of the teenagers - one was wearing a grey tracksuit and had blonde hair and another had brown hair and was wearing a black tracksuit. They were all in their late teens.

Anyone who thinks they can help the investigation, please call 101, quoting the reference 500 of 13 August.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference 500 of 13 August in the subject box.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org