Teenager threatened to stab door staff at Skegness bar

A teenager threatened to stab door staff after being refused entry to a Skegness bar, a court was told.

Aaron Hardwick had previously been barred from Busters Fun Pub but tried to enter with a friend.

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that Hardwick would not accept that he was barred and attempted to walk into the premises.

A female member of the door staff put her arm out to stop him but Hardwick reacted by swearing at her.

Mr Scott said “She pushed him away. He responded by saying to her ‘I’ll stick you’.

“She pushed him further away. The defendant reacted by throwing the contents of his pint glass at her.”

Hardwick again threatened to “stick” the two door staff.

Police were called and he was arrested. Hardwick was searched and a knuckleduster with a blade attached was found on him.

Hardwick, 19, of William Way, Skegness, admitted charges of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon as a result of the incident in the early hours of 25 January this year. He was sent to a young offenders’ institution for eight months.

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said that Hardwick has been in custody since his arrest and had a change of attitude.

He said that Hardwick hopes to move out of Skegness when he is released and added “Whilst he has been in custody he has taken a much more positive approach.”