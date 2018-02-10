Teenager from Skegness celebrates weight loss success

A young member of a weight loss support group in Skegness has been congratulated on his success to date.

Slimming World consultant Caryn Reavy recently held a Young Slimmer of the Year competition at her group in the resort.

The competition was open to all members aged between 16 and 21.

Following a vote by the group, Isaac Turner, of Skegness, was crowned the winner.

Isaac only joined Slimming World four weeks ago, but has already lost 18.5lb with the organisation.

The 19-year-old signed up with his partner, Shelby, to lose weight and get fit, inspired by the birth of their daughter.

They are also going to a wedding in the summer and want to look and feel their best for it.

Caryn said: “Isaac is such and inspiration to the group, and is loving eating great, home cooked, healthy meals.”

For more on Caryn’s group, call or text her on 07958 743532 or just turn up at one of the sessions (held on Tuesdays at the Village Hall, in Chapel St Leonard’s, at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, and on Thursdays at St Paul’s Baptist Church Hall, in Beresford Avenue, Skegness, at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.