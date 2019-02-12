Teenager arrested after serious assault on seafront in Skegness

Police have been at the scene of a serious assault on the seafront in Skegness.

A 17-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after a man was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Police on the beach new the boat compound in Skegness. ANL-191202-134103001

The teenager remains in police custody.

Officers received a report that a man had been assaulted on Sea Front Road 9.43pm yesterday (Monday). Police were reported searching the area of the beach near the boat compound today (Tuesday).

Detective Inspector Mark Parsons, from CID at Skegness, is appealing for witnesses to come forward. He said: “Officers are carrying out a search in the area following the assault last night. We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around 9pm to 9.40pm and may have witnessed the assault, or seen anything they thought was suspicious to contact us.

“As we have a man in custody and the investigation is on-going I can’t add any more information. I would like to speak to anyone who has information about the assault and ask them to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 444 of February 11.