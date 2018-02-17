Teen throws toy pram in row over girlfriend staying in Spilsby

A quarrel between father and son over whether his girlfriend could stay the night, has ended up in a hearing before Boston Magistrates Court.

Raymond Grice, 19, now of High Street, Spilsby, but formerly of Bull Drove, Wrangle, admitted damaging a toy pram belonging to his father, also Raymond.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said Grice got into an argument with his father at 5pm on January 12 as he wanted his girlfriend to stay the night but his parents didn’t want her to. She said that ‘tempers flared’ and in his anger, Grice kicked a toy pram belonging to his father but for Grice’s younger sister, against a wall.

Grice told the magistrates that he had paid for the cost of the damage and he was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 in costs and charges.