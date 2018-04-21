Tea party for guide dogs charity in Skegness

The branch of a national guide dogs charity serving the Skegness area is inviting people to join its members – and its dogs – at a tea party fundraiser this weekend.

The Skegness & District Guide Dogs is holding the event at the Salvation Army Hall, in High Street, Skegness, on Saturday, April 21. from 11am-3pm.

It is taking place as part of a national Guide Dogs campaign – The Great Guide Dogs Tea Party.

As well as raising funds for the work of the branch, the event will also give people the chance to meet some its four-legged friends.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy tea, coffee, cake, and refreshments, and browse various stalls.

For more on the branch, search for Skegness & District Guide Dogs on Facebook.