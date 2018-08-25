‘System is failing vulnerable people’ says Lincolnshire police chief

A Lincolnshire police chief has highlighted the pressure put on Skegness police when forced to deal with domestic incidents during the busy summer season.

DCC Craig Naylor is calling on more partnership agencies to work the “dark hours” after joining Skegness officers for a shift on Saturday, August 11.

Lincolnshire County Council say adult care and children’s services have out of hours emergency duty teams that operate 24 hours a day seven days a week, but DCC Naylor says it is not enough.

In an interview with the Skegness Standard, he explained why he took to social media with the Tweet: “Skegness patrol on a busy sunny Saturday night.

“Lots of people and some calls for service. Bigger issue is vulnerability and mental health challenges.

“Need partnerships to work in the dark hours not just police officers.”

He said: “I like to get out and see how our officers are having to work and the challenges.

“On this particular occasion I joined officers on a shift from 5pm to midnight. We ended up going to a domestic incident.

“It was a common scenario in which the police were called by a young woman as a last resort and we were trying to find her a safe place to go.

“The frustration was this happens regularly in the dark hours and police officers are not the right people to give that support.

“It was a busy Saturday evening in the holiday season and our officers were tied up with domestic incidents that are not police issues.

“It’s not enough for partnership agencies like social services to just work 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday - they need to be available 24/7.

“We are failing people with mental health issues.”

The Standard can reveal Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones is preparing a document on this very subject.

Justin Hackney, assistant director of adult care at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Both adult care and children’s services have out of hours emergency duty teams that operate 24 hours a day seven days a week.

“We agree that keeping people safe and well is everyone’s responsibility and together with Lincolnshire police and other members of the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership we will continue to help protect those at risk.”