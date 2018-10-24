Swimming school raises £1,000-plus for charity

A Lincolnshire swimming school has raised more than £1,000 for charity through fundraisers in the Skegness and Boston areas.

Turtle Tots North Lincs recently held the activities in Skegness, Old Leake, and Swineshead Bridge in support of Global’s Make Some Noise, a national charity supporting disadvantaged children and young people and their families.

The fundraising included sponsored swims (featuring elves and fairies fancy dress), a raffle, and a cake sale. There was also a Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom-themed splashing session where three-year-olds swam five metres and under threes swam two-and-a-half metres unaided.