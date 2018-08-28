Super kids are ‘litter heroes’ along coast near Skegness

If you think children are messy ones you haven’t met the busy bunch who have been clearing up after visitors this summer.

It seems quite a few children have been putting adults to shame by spending their holidays picking up litter.

Charlie Hammond with the bag of rubbish he collected in Ingoldmells. by ANL-180827-133655001

Ian Mann, who helps organise litter picks along the coast, said he was so impressed with the efforts of one group of young people he had to reward them.

He said: “I saw the story on the Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans Facebook page about these children clearing up an area other people had left in a disgraceful mess.

“I thought it would be a good idea to pass the family pass I had left that Hardys Animal Farm had kindly donated for beach clean volunteers.

“It’s such a shame children are having to use their holiday time to clean areas so they can enjoy that part of the beach.”

The children’s father, Chris Kennedy, said his boys - Brooklyn, aged six, Kane, four, and Junior, five - were delighted to receive the voucher. Chris said: “The boys have had an amazing holiday because of all the generosity.”

The Kennedys, from Coventry, were on holiday at Chapel St Leonards and visited the beach at the bottom of Trunch Lane. “After being at the beach for 30 minutes we had all noticed how much litter was flying about. Brooklyn said to me he wasn’t happy to see so much rubbish on the beach and that he was worried it would go into the sea and kill the fish and whales. A bag flew past and I picked it up.

“Brooklyn asked if we could clean the beach and my two younger boys saw this and started to play a game of who could pick the most up.

“We are extremely proud of what the boys have done.”

Another holidaymaker, Vicky Hammond, says she is also proud of her grandson, Charlie. She posted a picture on Facebook of him picking up litter in Ingoldmells. She said: “Are you ashamed? If not, you should be. Did you drop any of this litter on Sea Lane between The Grange and Tiny Tots? It’s OK, my nine-year-old grandson Charlie picked it up for you. So proud of him.”

Charlie told the Standard: “I don’t like it to look a mess and it looks much nicer when it’s all picked up.” Vicky added: ”I regularly take him litter picking in our local area in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.”