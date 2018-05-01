Sun on way for the Bank Holiday in Skegness - your what’s on guide

There’s lots going on in the Skegness area over the May Bank Holiday - and the good news is the weather forecast is predicting sunshine.

TODAY

Chapel St Leonards Craft Circle. 10am until noon.

Skegness Ukulele Orchestra, Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Skegness, 1pm-3pm. £8.50 per session, includes refreshments. Instrument hire £1.50.

THURSDAY

Meeting of Skegness Town Council to discuss future of children’s ward at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, Town Hall, 7pm.

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Grantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

Scooter rally in Skegness, various locations.

Walk Right Back : Everly Brothers Story, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Acoustic Music Night, Spilsby Theatre, 8pm

Learn to dance - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive, rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

Keep fit class for over 50s, Burgh WI Hall, 11am to noon. The cost is £3.50 per session.

SATURDAY

Scooter rally in Skegness, various locations.

Tractor Weekend, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Ingoldmells.

May Day fun at the Village Church Farm including Fun Fair, Lincolnshire Oil Engines, Classic Cars, Stalls and more

Rockability Weekend, Dunes Comples, Mablethorpe

Star Wars Day, the Hildreds Centre, Skegness

Food and Drink Festival, Batemans Brewery, Wainfleet

SUNDAY

Scooter rally in Skegness, various locations.

Tractor Weekend, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Ingoldmells.

May Day fun at the Village Church Farm including Fun Fair, Lincolnshire Oil Engines, Classic Cars, Stalls and more

Food and Drink Festival, Batemans Brewery, Wainfleet

Vote for Emily! Emily Massingbird Re-enactment, Gunby Hall.

Family Fun Weekend, Lincolnshire Wolds Railway.

Rookie Bangers and much more, Skegness Raceway.

One Night of Queen, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm

MONDAY

Scooter rally in Skegness, various locations.

Tractor Weekend, Hardy’s Animal Farm, Ingoldmells.

May Day fun at the Village Church Farm including Fun Fair, Lincolnshire Oil Engines, Classic Cars, Stalls and more

Food and Drink Festival, Batemans Brewery, Wainfleet

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

Learn to line dance, Burgh Methodist Church. Beginners class from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, and an improvers class from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Call 01754 811505.

Vote for Emily! Emily Massingbird Re-enactment, Gunby Hall.

Family Fun Weekend, Lincolnshire Wolds Railway.

Brisca F2 Stock Cars and much more, Skegness Raceway.

TUESDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.