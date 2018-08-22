Summer fete in Skegness for two causes

A summer fete is to be held in Skegness this weekend in aid of two worthy causes.

The Philip Grove Community Association is to hold the event at the Philip Grove Community Centre, in Philip Grove, on Saturday and Sunday, August 25 and 26, from 10am to 3pm on both days.

Proceeds will go to Funding Neuro, a charity which aims to speed up the development of new treatments for serious neurological conditions, and the centre itself, which provides activities for local pensioners.

It will include a raffle, which such prizes as family tickets to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, pony rides from EquiClass, of Friskney, on the Saturday from 11.30am, a performance from Skegness Junior Marching Band on Sunday at 12pm, stalls (arts and crafts and food) and games.

For more information to volunteer, contact Barry Ormrod on barryormrod@hotmail.co.uk or call 01754 899855.