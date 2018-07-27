Summer Beach Party in Skegness cancelled due to threat of storms

Threats of more thunder storms after weeks of sunshine are set to leave partygoers disappointed tonight after organisers were forced to cancel the Summer Beach Party.

The party on Central Beach was to feature two bands, including Grammy award winner Anthony Harty, ex-Style Council.

Harriet Lawton, marketing assistant for Visit East Coast, said: “Due to the overnight thunderstorms and the current threat of more storms later on today we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Summer Beach Party on health and safety grounds.

“Due to the potential lightening during the event, we cannot take any risks that may impact on the safety of the public or anybody part of the event.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

However, although the party has been cancelled the annual switch-on of Skegness Illuminations will still take place at 9pm.