Students from Spilsby get on ball with rugby star

Students and staff at Spilsby’s King Edward VI Academy recently welcomed England Rugby player, Justine Lucas, to the school.

The visit, which was made possible through the David Ross Education Trust’s Inspiration Fund, allowed students to meet and train with Justine, who currently represents England and Wasps RFC.

Throughout the day, the professional rugby player also held coaching sessions for the U13 and U15 rugby squads.

Pupils from two local primary schools, Spilsby Primary School and Great Steeping Primary, were also invited to take part in the activities.

Andrew Clarke, headteacher at Spilsby Primary School, said: “Thank you to King Edward VI Academy for inviting us, the pupils had a great time! They have been able to learn new skills and it was an incredible opportunity.”

Joe Reagan, a Year 10 student at King Edward VI Academy, said: “Meeting Justine is by far one of the most eye-opening experiences I have ever had. She taught us new ways to expand our knowledge and enjoy rugby.

“Justine is an all-round star and has given me an insight into the benefits of participating in sport, and in particular, rugby.”