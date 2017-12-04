Students from Spilsby celebrate their personal bests

Year 7 students at Spilby’s King Edward VI Academy have been recognised for their outstanding achievements.

Personal Best awards were presented to students recognising their achievements and progress during their first term at the academy.

Amongst the students celebrating were Tamzin Alcock and Riley Donkin Holsworth, who each received the Year 7 Attainment Award. Xander Summers, Ruby Robins, Charlie O’Callaghan and Finola Ovington-Stephens were also delighted to accept the Year 7 Progress Awards.

Jo-Myhill Johnson, principal at King Edward VI Academy, said: “We feel that it is important to recognise the achievements our Year 7 students, who have been at the academy for less than a term, but have already made an enormous impact on our school community.

“I am extremely proud to have these talented students at our academy and I have no doubt that they will continue to work extremely hard to achieve the very best they can during their time at our school.”

Earlier this term, King Edward VI Academy was also celebrating as Ofsted judged that the school continues to be good and praised the school for the accelerated improvements made since the last inspection in 2014.