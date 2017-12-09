Students and staff at Spilsby school fill little boxes full of festive love

Festive joy is heading to needy children overseas thanks to generous students and staff at a Spilsby school.

They have filled a number of shoeboxes with items ready to be shipped out to Eastern Europe in time for Christmas.

The students at King Edward VI Academy donated toys, toiletries, hats and gloves, teddies and books as part of the Rotary Shoebox Appeal, which aims to deliver gifts to underprivileged children living in different countries across Eastern Europe.

Jo Myhill-Johnson, principal at King Edward VI Academy, said: “At King Edward VI Academy, we are committed to encouraging our students to be citizens of whom our communities can be proud.

“This activity has helped our students to think about what life is like for children living in disadvantaged countries and it has encouraged them to provide help to those who are in need.

“The students have thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the shoebox appeal and it has been truly uplifting to see them play their part throughout this important project.”

Earlier this term, King Edward VI Academy was also celebrating as Ofsted judged that the school continues to be good and praised the school for the accelerated improvements made since the last inspection in 2014.

As part of the David Ross Education Trust, King Edward VI Academy is at the centre of its local community, providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere and embracing the values of community support.

The Trust aims to provide every child with a world-class education by focusing on delivering high standards of attainment and achievement, whilst raising confidence and self-esteem amongst individuals.

Alongside providing academic excellence, building a strong community encourages pupils to leave school as well-rounded individuals.