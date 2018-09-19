Storm Ali closes Gunby Hall over concerns about old trees

Gunby Hall is to close today following concerns about the predicted high winds brought by Storm Ali.

The National Trust hall and gardens issued a statement saying the decision had been taken due to the number of old trees that are still in leaf along the visitor route and car park.

Gunby Hall cat Craig with his 'kittens' taking shelter in the greenhouse. ANL-180919-082026001

The statement said: “Our many old trees (most of which are still in leaf) are unpredictable in very strong gusts of wind. The garden visitor route and parking is under trees, so we can’t take any risks. The safety of visitors, staff and volunteers is paramount.”

A later statement said an estate cat was staying cuddled up in the greenhouse.

“Craig is cuddled up with his toy kittens in the greenhouse and will stay indoors until Thursday 20 September, when we’ll be open again as normal,” the statement said.

According to the Met Office, there is an 80% chance of rain at 4pm, with winds of up to 30mph building around 1pm.