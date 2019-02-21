Store thanked for helping raise £3,400

A Skegness supermarket has been thanked for its part in helping a group of volunteers raise more than £3,400 for a guide dogs charity last year.

Morrisons, in Wainfleet Road, has been presented with a framed picture of a trainee guide dog in recognition of its support for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

The business allowed bucket collections to take place on site in aid of the cause during 2018, helping raise more than £3,400 for its work.

The gift was presented to manager Hannah Gowland and community champion Janine Boyle by the co-ordinators of the local volunteer fundraising group, Jane Wheatley and Rob Lunn, plus Lyric the guide dog.

Jane described the sum raised as ‘a super amount that will go towards changing the life of a blind or visually impaired person’, thanking customers for their donations.

The fundraising group will be returning to Morrisons this year. It is always looking for new volunteers who can spare a couple of hours every now and then.

“The more volunteers we have, the more we can raise for this worthy cause,” Jane said.

Anyone interested should email skegnessguidedogs@hotmail.com