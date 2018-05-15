Store in Spilsby launches search for next charity partner

A store in Spilsby has launched a search for its next flagship charity partner.

Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme is back for the 10th year and the Spilsby store is calling for local charities to nominate themselves.

At the end of May, the store will shortlist three charities to go to customers to vote. The winning charity will then receive a year of support from the store, which includes fundraising and awareness raising. Customers can vote between June 11 and 24 in stores and online.

Last year, Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme raised over £1.2 million, providing support to charities across the UK.

Sarah Morgan, store Manager at Sainsbury’s Spilsby, said: “There are so many fantastic charities in the local area which do brilliant work in our community. We’ve had a great year working in partnerships with RNLI Skegness and we’re excited to be offering a new charity the chance to receive support from our customers and colleagues.”

The scheme is open to any UK registered charity, so anyone who works for a charity, or would like to encourage a local charity to apply can collect a form from the store. Nominations close on 29 May and the shortlisted charities will be announced in June.

For more information about Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme, visit www.sainsburyslocalcharity.co.uk.