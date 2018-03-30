Stolen bank card used to buy jewellery from Skegness shop

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man who may be able to help with an investigation following a crime at a Skegness shop.

The man entered Scotts Jewellers, on Lumley Road, Skegness, and used a stolen bank card to purchase a Rolex watch.

He is described in his 40s, 5ft 6ins tall with short dark hair and wearing a sports cap, glasses hooked over the cap, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

If you know anything, or have noticed someone wearing a Rolex watch and you are unsure of where it came from, or if you know the man pictured, please get in touch on one of the following ways:

- By clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- please remember to put the reference number (170 00 38 11 98) in the subject box.

- Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 170 00 38 11 98.

- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org