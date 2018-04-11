Still time to put pen to paper in competition

Time is running out for youngsters in the East Midlands to put pen to paper as part of a nation-wide competition.

Philip Pullman, author of the His Dark Materials trilogy and The Book of Dust, has launched a competition - but you only have until Monday, April 16, to enter.

As part of the competition with conservation charity, The Woodland Trust, children across the UK have been tasked with drawing their own woodland-themed daemon -an animal companion that stays with them wherever they go.

The best entry will be awarded with an exclusive short piece written by Mr Pullman about the daemon, and a copy of his latest novel, The Book of Dust.

Mr Pullman said: “The existence of daemons is one of the defining features of my literary world.

“They are a character’s animal counterpart that helps define them as a person, and could be just about anything – from a mischievous pine marten to a grand osprey.

“I very much look forward to seeing the woodland daemons children create for themselves, and am excited about bringing some/one of them to life.”

The competition is open to all children up to the age of 16.

• To enter, all parents must upload their child’s drawing to the Woodland Trust website by Monday, April 16.