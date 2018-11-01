‘Still me’ sessions offer vital service for people with life-limiting illness

As a professional David Hampton travelled the world as an electromechanical engineer for world-leading companies.

Long hours of travelling and the stress that David admits he put himself under at times may well have contributed to health issues in later life and the onset

of vascular dementia, with which he is now living.

David, now 76 recalls a particular incident, during one of many long waits at airports around the globe.

“I was sitting in a large airport and had the sudden realisation that I did not have a clue what was going on around me. I was told by medical

professionals afterwards that I had probably suffered one of a number of mini-strokes at that time, but of course I was not aware of that,” remembered

David.

While strokes are not the only cause of vascular dementia, its onset is certainly linked and that is what happened to David, with a diagnosis made around two years ago.

Married to Shirley-Ann and living in Skegness, David faced a new battle with his health. But, with the support of others, it is a battle he knows he is coming

to terms with.

“When your life changes you must realise that you are now living a different life and people around you have to realise what is going on and the help you

now need,” said David.

David is one of a whole host of people with life-limiting illness, along with friends and carers, who have joined special Still Me sessions in East Lindsey.

Organised by the community arm of the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, the sessions have been running for two years with funding from Louth

and District Hospice Ltd, which is continuing its financial support for another two years.

With activities including swimming, crafts and physical and mental games, the sessions have been attended by more than 350 people, 3,794 times over

the last 48 months. Organisers are delighted they can now continue - and carry on making a real difference.

Magna Vitae Community Lifestyle Consultant Elizabeth Atkin said: “There are a whole host of individuals out there who, for one reason or another, live quite

isolated lives with a variety of life-limited conditions and illnesses. At our sessions they can relax – it’s about being normal together.

“It is also a chance for carers and relatives to get together, which is vitally important,” she added.

Weekly ‘Still Me’ sessions take place at the following and people are welcome to go along or email Elizabeth.Atkin@mvtlc.org

- Spilsby: 1 st and 3 rd Tuesday of the month at Spilsby Meeting point, 2pm until 3.30pm;

- Mablethorpe: 2 nd and 4 th Wednesdays of the month at Marisco Medical

Practice from 10am to 11.30am;

- Alford: 1 st and 3 rd Wednesdays of the month at the War Memorial Hall from 10am until noon.

- Louth Trinity Centre, every Wednesday from 2pm until 4pm;

- Skegness: everything Thursday apart from the 3 rd Thursday of the month at Barrett Court from 10am until 11.30am;

- Horncastle: every third Thursday at Sellwood Gardens from 2pm until 4pm.