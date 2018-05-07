Stickney homes approved despite 150 signature petition

Plans for 50 homes in Stickney have been approved by councillors in spite of a petition signed by over 150 local residents.

East Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee granted planning permission for the development by applicant Stickney Meadows on land to the rear of a bungalow off Main Road in the village by a margin of 10 to one with one abstention.

Outline planning approval was given for the scheme in October 2016, with the proposals to include 10 per cent affordable housing, equating to five homes.

The existing bungalow, known as Sanlyn, will be demolished to create a new access to the site from the A16.

The 50 homes will be centred around a main spine road and a series of courtyards.

They will be mostly two storey houses ranging in size, with some bungalows also included.

All the homes will have open front gardens and off-street car parking.

However, a petition was signed by 158 people against the plans, with residents objecting to the loss of the farm track running along the eastern and northern boundaries of the site, and connecting Main Road with a public footpath.

The campaigners argued that this was an established right of way that had been well used by residents in Stickney for over 60 years.

Speaking at the meeting in Manby on Thursday, May 3, Councillor Jill Makinson-Sanders, ward member for Louth St Marys, said she was concerned about keeping the grass verges and hedgerows in a tidy condition on the estate.

She added: “I was also a bit disappointed to only see five units of affordable housing. I thought a development of this size ought to have a bit more.”

Stefan Pidluznyj , Local Democracy Reporting Service