Step to it 70,000 times to raise cash for charity

A campaign to raise fitness levels across the district and boost charity is challenging residents to step to it 70,000 times.

Staff at fitness and leisure facilities in Skegness Louth, Horncastle and Mablethorpe are getting involved in Sports Relief 2018 – and they want you to join them.

And, if you do, you will have the chance to win one of four £100 vouchers to spend at Louth Cycle Centre.

“Whatever Moves You” is the challenge set by Sports Relief

nationally – as organisers encourage people to get up and active during the week, between Saturday, March 17 and Friday, March 23.

At Skegness Pool and Fitness Suite, Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth; Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite; and Mablethorpe’s Station Sports Centre, the challenge is on.

They want you to complete 70,000 steps during the seven days –

thereby hitting the magic target of 10,000 a day. Special cards are available to buy for £1 at the centre receptions, with all the money going to Sports Relief.

Those who complete the cards can return them to the centres,

where the successful 70,000-steppers will be put into a hat. One pulled out from each venue wins the £100 vouchers from the

specialist cycle centre, on Louth’s Station Estate.

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture runs the four centres

taking part in the 70,000-step challenge. The organisation’s Fitness and Retention Manager Chris Coveley is urging everyone to get up on their feet!

“We will be having fun, raising money and – just as importantly – highlighting what everyone can do to keep themselves fit and

healthy.

“We have so many valuable customers at our centres, who enjoy a

whole range of exercise – from a leisurely swim to taking part in the most vigorous Zumba class or weight training. We want to see as many as possible taking part in our 70,000-step challenge – as well as encouraging others to come in and give it a try,” said Chris.

And just to give you an idea of what you can do to hit the target, here’s Chris’s handy guide.

Walking: a slow pace (2mph) for an hour will take approx. 4,000

steps. A moderate pace (3.5mph) will use up 6,900 steps and a

strenuous pace (4mph) will use a bumper 9,120 steps;

Cycling: three miles is the equivalent of walking 2,000 steps;

Swimming: a mile is the equivalent of taking 4,000 steps;

Zumba: A class at high intensity will give you around 5,200

steps;

Jogging or running: A mile is the equivalent of 4,000 steps.

“For those who have never been in one of our centres before, come in and see us – we have great facilities with well trained and friendly staff who are there to help you take your first steps – well, your first 70,000 steps,” said Chris.

“And many people don’t know, there are health walks from Meridian and Mablethorpe’s Station Sports Centre for those who want to get out and about,” added Chris.

Meridian Leisure Centre also has an hour’s ‘Pound Fit and Get

FUNKed’ class on Friday, March 23, from 7.15pm. The £2 charge will all go to Sports Relief.

For more details on Magna Vitae’s 70,000 step challenge pop into one of the centres, or visit www.magnavitae.org

For more on the health walks go to

www.lincolnshire.coop/community/health-walks