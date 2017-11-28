Stars of Skegness Business Awards ‘never burned brighter’

The stars of Skegness Business Awards ‘have never burned brighter’, according to Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman.

Mr Warman was one of the special guests at the third awards event run by Skegness Partnership and sponsored by Hodgkinsons Solicitors. More than 200 people representing the cream of Skegness businesses heard his address at the glittering ceremony and dinner at the Southview Park Hotel on Friday night. He referred to recent reports about struggling resorts and said: “It is clear that Skegness is not a faded seaside town.

“It has never burned brighter.”

