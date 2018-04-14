Spring REALLY IS in the air at Skegness Eco Centre

It may seem like Spring has only just arrived, but the signs have been awakening at Skegness Eco Centre for some time.

While the rest of us have been huddling by the fire, volunteers have been redeveloping the resort’s hidden wildlife haven off Richmond Drive ready for this season’s visiting groups.

Learners planting the daffodil bulbs that are blooming now. ANL-181104-161336001

Paul Charles, managing director, said: “Things are beginning to move at the Eco Centre and in the countryside as a whole, The daffodils are beginning to bloom, the birds are chirping and weeds are beginning to grow!

“After the long, cold and wet winter, the trees are ready to burst into life and show us their amazing Spring colours. The woodlands, hedgerows and meadows will soon be full of colour and the life with the buzz of insects – I’m sure we’re all looking forward to some blue skies and sunshine!

“The cold months have been a time of regrouping at the Eco Centre with many areas being redeveloped and changed ready for the surge of visiting groups, individuals and families that will now begin.

“We wonder if we’ll see some incredibly cute fawns, young badgers, baby rabbits, or baby birds of prey around the centre this Spring – you never know what you’ll find on a daily basis – every day is a voyage of fun and discovery at the Centre.”

Break time at the allotment shed at Skegness Eco Centre. ANL-181104-160719001

The centre has offered many volunteer placements over the colder months and for anyone interested there are many opportunities in habitat creation, gardening, plant production, crafts, woodland work, species promotion and many more.

“The volunteers have such a laugh,” said Paul. “Their day normally involves lots of break times, copious amounts of coffee and even cake or other food items when the fancy takes us, but the calories are always burnt off with the outdoor activities completed.”

Activities include family events, adult work placement, Forest Tots, Adult Skills development, school group visits, parties,

Mindfulness and Wellbeing sessions, woodland bathing and lunchtime work-break days.

Daffodils are a trumpet call that Spring has arrived at Skegness Eco Centre. ANL-181104-161622001

For more details call 07709 866 614, contact the centre on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or email paul@ecoskegness.org .

Bulb pots in a polytunnel at Skegness Eco Centre. ANL-181104-161903001