Spring just around corner with snowdrop walks near Skegness

A National Trust property near Spilsby is hosting a week of snowdrop walks next month.

Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, is kicking of 2018 with guided snowdrop walks, from Monday, February 12, to Sunday, February 18.

Visitor experience manager at Gunby, Astrid Gatenby, said: “It’s always so nice when we see the first snowdrops appear at Gunby, because it means spring is on the way.

“We have a lot of different varieties and visitors will learn much more about them when they come on one of the seven daily walks.

“After welcoming a record 40,000 visitors in 2017, we can’t wait to start another successful year with our hard-working staff and amazing volunteers.”

Walks take place daily, starting at 11.30am and finishing at 12.30pm.

They are priced at £.3.50 per person (payable on the day) on top of normal admission charges (£6.50 for non-members) and free for National Trust members.

Booking is essential for the walks as places are limited.

Email Astrid.Gatenby@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01754 890102 to secure your place.

Snowdrop walks are suitable for children, and dogs on leads are welcome too.

Gunby Hall is located between Spilsby and Skegness, off the Gunby roundabout.

For more, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall