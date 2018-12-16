Spotlight on the top Skegness Business Awards winners

Fish and chips and healthy living might seem a strange combination - but a little of what you fancy certainly did the big winners of the Skegness Business Awards good.

A gym that prides itself on providing a wellbeing service to a large number of clients is celebrating after receiving the Business of the Year prize at the ceremony at the Southview Park Hotel.

Best Place to Eat- Trawlers Catch ANL-180512-160008001

The team from Phoenix Fitness in Victoria Road had scooped the new category Wellbeing Business Award earlier in the evening.

This award, sponsored by Roman Bank Bingo, celebrated the need to keep healthy beyond the resort’s traditional attraction of bracing sea air.

Judges for event organisers and sponsors Skegness Area Business Chamber were impressed with how the gym catered for clients aged from eigh to their eighties.

“The aim of the business is to promote health and fitness for all,” they said. “Owner Jack Johnson was able to re-tell many inspirational stories of supporting his clients and helping them to turn around their health and increase fitness and overall happiness.”

Best New Business - Jump Warriors. Photo: County Linx Radio. ANL-180512-160242001

Commenting on winning the awards at the Hodgkinsons Solicitors sponsored ceremony, Jack said: “This is a massive acknowledgement of the efforts of my staff and myself for promoting fitness, and we are all delighted. Winning the award is a credit to everyone.”

Another big winner of the night was Trawlers Catch for the category voted for by the public - Best Place to Eat.

This was the second year this category, sponsord by Booker Skegness, was decided by public vote. It attracted 10,000 votes, with last year’s winner San Rufos, again making the final. Judges described Trawlers Catch, on Grand Parade, as a traditional fish and chip shop - “plus, plus, plus”.

“Serving quality food on a grand scale in a five star hygiene rating, the team at Trawlers work hard to ensure their customers leave smiling,” they said.

Industrial Firm of the Year - Windale Furnishings. Photo: County Linx Radio ANL-180512-160139001

Bob Walker, PR manager for Trawlers Catch, said: “We opened Trawlers Catch in 2017 and have always kept the quality of food above average, we buy locally sourced potatoes as we do with the fish, all freshly caught. We ensure all our staff are highly trained in customer service to ensure that our customers enjoy the highest standards possible.

“We are members of National Fish Fryers Federation (NFFF) and make sure our fryers are trained to cook the finest fish and chips. That is the reason that our fantastic customers voted us into the winning position.

“Now that we have won this award we are looking to bringing the regional and national award home to Skegness.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all our loyal fantastic customers in voting for us in this award, of which we understand there where nearly 10,000 votes cast.

Employee of the Year - Ryan Hart, Kirks Quality Foods . Photo: County Linx Rbyadio. ANL-180512-160021001

“We promise to keep up the standards of food and service in the years to come.”

This week the Skegness Standard brings you the pictures of the winners receiving their awards.